Delhi gets 1st drainage master plan in 50 years
After nearly 50 years, Delhi has completed a new drainage master plan to tackle the city's notorious monsoon flooding.
With over 20 million people and rapid urban growth, the city's old system just couldn't keep up.
The Public Works Department is now aiming for smarter, greener solutions that actually match today's climate challenges.
GIS tools connect drains with lakes, wetlands, parks
The plan uses GIS tools to connect drains with lakes, wetlands, and parks across Delhi's three main basins—Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna.
This upgrade will handle much heavier rain (up to 65-70mm per event instead of just 25mm), factoring in climate change's impact on rainfall.
Plan includes reviving water bodies, improving rainwater harvesting
Delhi will revive water bodies and boost rainwater harvesting to reduce runoff and recharge groundwater.
Flood-prone areas get upgraded pumps, better desilting, plus real-time sensors linked to a central control room for faster flood warnings.
Civic agencies are teaming up—and public awareness campaigns are on the way—to make sure this new approach actually works for everyone.