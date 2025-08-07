Delhi gets 700 facial recognition CCTVs for I-Day celebrations
Delhi just got a tech upgrade—700 facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed at key spots across the city for the Independence Day celebrations in August 2024.
It's all part of the ₹798 crore "Safe City Project," which aims to make public spaces safer, especially for women.
The project also brings in a high-tech command center using AI and video analytics to help police respond faster and smarter.
New CCTVs to complement existing ones
Delhi already had about 25,000 CCTVs, but these new cameras add another layer of security.
In Aerocity, businesses now have to install their own cameras covering a 50-meter radius outside and keep footage for at least 90 days—mainly to keep things safe around IGI Airport, where lots of tourists pass through.
All in all, it's about making the city feel a bit more secure for everyone out and about.