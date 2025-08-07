Delhi gets 700 facial recognition CCTVs for I-Day celebrations

New CCTVs to complement existing ones

Delhi already had about 25,000 CCTVs, but these new cameras add another layer of security.

In Aerocity, businesses now have to install their own cameras covering a 50-meter radius outside and keep footage for at least 90 days—mainly to keep things safe around IGI Airport, where lots of tourists pass through.

All in all, it's about making the city feel a bit more secure for everyone out and about.