NIA takes over house used to store Pulwama attack explosives India Aug 07, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a two-story house in Kakapora, which played a key role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The house was registered in the name of Shakir Bashir Magray's grandfather and was used to store over 200kg of explosives and build the car bomb for the attack.

Magray, arrested in early 2020, helped plan and carry out the bombing—he watched convoy movements from his nearby sawmill, prepped the explosives, and got the vehicle ready for suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.