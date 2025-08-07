PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on August 10
On August 10, 2025, PM Modi will virtually launch a Vande Bharat train connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) and Amritsar (Punjab).
The goal? Make travel smoother and faster for pilgrims heading to the iconic shrine.
The train will run six days a week, skipping Tuesdays.
Train schedule and stops
Train 26406 leaves Katra at 6:40am stopping at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, and Vyas before reaching Amritsar at 12:20pm.
The return (26405) departs Amritsar at 4:25pm and gets back to Katra by 10:00pm.
This direct link is set to make trips between Jammu and Punjab way more convenient.
Economic boost expected from improved connectivity
This isn't just about saving time—it's about making pilgrimages easier for thousands each week.
Better connectivity could mean more visitors for both states, potentially boosting local businesses as trade picks up along the route.