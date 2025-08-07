PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on August 10

Train schedule and stops

Train 26406 leaves Katra at 6:40am stopping at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, and Vyas before reaching Amritsar at 12:20pm.

The return (26405) departs Amritsar at 4:25pm and gets back to Katra by 10:00pm.

This direct link is set to make trips between Jammu and Punjab way more convenient.