Manipur mandates written consent for women working night shifts
Manipur just announced fresh safety rules for women working night shifts in factories, effective immediately.
Now, women have to give written consent if they want to work past 7pm—so it's their choice, not pressure.
Factories also need to set up good lighting, install CCTV cameras, and provide safe rides home for late-night workers.
New rules also protect pregnant, nursing women
The new rules make it mandatory for factories to have clear anti-sexual harassment policies and appoint officers to handle complaints.
Plus, pregnant and nursing women get extra protection—they can skip night shifts as per the law.
As Anurag Bajpai put it, these steps are all about making sure women feel safe and respected at work.