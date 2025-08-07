Flash floods in Uttarakhand: 51 tourists stranded, including kids
Flash floods in Uttarakhand have stranded 51 tourists from Maharashtra, including a group of 24 from Awasari Khurd. The good news: everyone is reportedly safe.
The not-so-great part? Communication has been tough since the evening of August 5 near Gangotri, thanks to flooded cellphone towers and power cuts.
Families back home are understandably anxious, with Baramati MP Supriya Sule reaching out to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister for urgent help.
Rescue ops on; no 1 is injured
Maharashtra's disaster management team is working closely with Uttarakhand officials and local agencies to track down the group and get them home safely.
Travel agencies and local leaders are staying in touch with rescue teams for updates—everyone's focused on bringing these travelers back as soon as possible.