Flash floods in Uttarakhand: 51 tourists stranded, including kids India Aug 07, 2025

Flash floods in Uttarakhand have stranded 51 tourists from Maharashtra, including a group of 24 from Awasari Khurd. The good news: everyone is reportedly safe.

The not-so-great part? Communication has been tough since the evening of August 5 near Gangotri, thanks to flooded cellphone towers and power cuts.

Families back home are understandably anxious, with Baramati MP Supriya Sule reaching out to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister for urgent help.