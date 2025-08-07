UK families of crash victims received wrongly labeled remains: Report India Aug 07, 2025

The Air India flight crash on June 12, 2025, took the lives of 242 people onboard and at least 28 on the ground. A sudden fuel cutoff just after takeoff is believed to have caused the tragedy.

In the chaos that followed, some families were given wrongly labeled remains, making their loss even harder.

The UK Foreign Office says Indian authorities are in charge of identifying victims and are offering support to grieving families.

DNA tests later showed that some remains included parts from more than one person.