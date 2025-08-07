Mirchi's estate case: ED arrests man trying to sell it India Aug 07, 2025

Abdul Kader, linked to the late drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi, was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly tearing down the New Roshan Talkies theater and trying to sell it off for ₹15 crore—even though the property was under legal attachment from an old money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an FIR, and police picked him up soon after.