Mirchi's estate case: ED arrests man trying to sell it
Abdul Kader, linked to the late drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi, was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly tearing down the New Roshan Talkies theater and trying to sell it off for ₹15 crore—even though the property was under legal attachment from an old money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an FIR, and police picked him up soon after.
Kader's move was discovered when Mirchi's son noticed someone had changed the ownership without permission and reported it.
This sparked an ED investigation that led to Kader being charged under several sections of the BNS Act.
He's now in custody until August 8, with the case shining a light on ongoing drama around Mirchi's estate even years after his death.