Delhi HC says stray dogs deserve better than street life

Court calls for a real plan to manage strays

The court says sterilization alone isn't working, especially since many animal birth control centers and dozens of vet hospitals in Delhi are shut.

Now, officials have been told to team up and come up with a real plan for managing stray dogs.

This all came up during a case about Pratima Devi, who's been sheltering over 200 dogs after her makeshift shelter was targeted for demolition.

The next hearing is set for September 17, as the city tries to find a balance between public safety and caring for animals.