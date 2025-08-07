Next Article
Pushpa 2 stampede: NHRC blames police, theater management for death
A promotional event for Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad turned tragic on December 4, 2024, when a stampede left Revathi (35) dead and her son seriously injured.
The NHRC says both police and theater management were negligent by allowing an unauthorized event without proper safety steps.
NHRC recommends ₹5 lakh compensation for victim's family
The NHRC asked Telangana's Chief Secretary to explain what went wrong and recommended ₹5 lakh compensation for Revathi's family.
Police have arrested 10 people—including actor Allu Arjun and theater staff—and filed criminal charges over the incident.
The NHRC has also ordered a detailed probe.