Woman killed by father over live-in relationship, partner reveals
A tragic case from Banaskantha, Gujarat: a young woman named Chandrika was allegedly killed by her father and uncle because of her live-in relationship.
The story came out after her partner, Haresh, went to the Gujarat High Court for help.
The couple had started living together earlier this year after meeting in Palanpur.
The case against the father and uncle
While on a trip in Rajasthan, Chandrika's family reported her missing. Police soon found the couple—Chandrika was sent home and Haresh got arrested on unrelated charges.
After his release, Haresh found messages from Chandrika saying she feared for her life if she refused an arranged marriage.
Just days later, she was declared dead under suspicious circumstances. Haresh has accused her father and uncle of poisoning and secretly cremating her; both have now been arrested as police investigate further.