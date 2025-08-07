Next Article
Picking judges isn't always about merit: Ex-SC judge Lokur
Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur is worried that picking new judges isn't always about merit—sometimes, it's about their past decisions.
At a recent event in Delhi, he pointed out that the process for choosing judges (the Memorandum of Procedure) has issues and warned that government interference could hurt the fairness of the system.
Lokur flagged recent impeachment moves against judges as 'unusual'
Justice Lokur called for both the judiciary and government to be more open about how judges are picked, saying secrecy can lead to unfair promotions or delays.
He also flagged recent impeachment moves against sitting judges as unusual, and cautioned that retired judges taking up political posts—like joining Parliament or becoming governors—could threaten the independence people expect from courts.