Picking judges isn't always about merit: Ex-SC judge Lokur India Aug 07, 2025

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur is worried that picking new judges isn't always about merit—sometimes, it's about their past decisions.

At a recent event in Delhi, he pointed out that the process for choosing judges (the Memorandum of Procedure) has issues and warned that government interference could hurt the fairness of the system.