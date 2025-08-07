Next Article
Uttarkashi cloudburst: 5 dead, rescue ops on; 28 missing
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday, leading to flash floods that have sadly claimed five lives and left several hurt.
The heavy rains damaged homes and roads, but rescue teams—including the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF—have been working non-stop despite tough weather.
PM Modi promises full support from central government
So far, over 190 people have been brought to safety, including 11 Army personnel. Two bodies have been recovered, but a group of 28 tourists from Kerala is still missing.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on the ground overseeing efforts and making sure teams get all the help they need.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has discussed relief plans with Uttarakhand MPs and promised full support from the central government.