India to start deep-sea mining for rare metals
India is kicking off a big ocean mission to find crucial minerals like nickel, copper, cobalt, and silver—think stuff that powers clean energy and tech.
The plan? Survey 75,000 sq km in the Central Indian Ocean Basin for polymetallic nodules and another 10,000 sq km in nearby ridges for polymetallic sulfides.
It's all about boosting local resources and cutting down on imports.
New sea species discovered
The Ministry of Earth Sciences has been stepping up its deep-sea tech game and is even eyeing the Arabian Sea next (pending international approval).
Plus, marine researchers have discovered 23 new sea species along the way—so it's not just about minerals; we're learning more about ocean life too.