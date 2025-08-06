Next Article
All state buildings in Odisha to be painted in saffron
Odisha's government has decided that every state building—new or old—should be painted in light saffron and terracotta shades from now on.
The official order, out since July 30, 2025, covers all state government departments and public sector undertakings and aims to give public spaces a more uniform look.
Opposition says BJP government should focus on real issues
Not everyone's on board with the color change.
The opposition BJD party called out the BJP-led government for focusing on paint while bigger problems like exam leaks and safety concerns still need attention.
As BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty put it, real development should come before worrying about building colors.