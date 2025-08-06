Who is Shama Ansari, woman arrested for supporting Al Qaeda

Ansari's online activities, links to other accused under scanner

According to investigators, Ansari managed two Facebook pages and an Instagram account with about 10,000 followers, sharing AQIS propaganda and videos of radical preachers calling for violence against Indian institutions.

She's linked to one of the four others arrested across states for similar activity.

All five face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for spreading extremist content—highlighting just how real the risks of online radicalization are today.