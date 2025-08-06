Who is Shama Ansari, woman arrested for supporting Al Qaeda
Shama Parveen Ansari was arrested in Bengaluru by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad on July 29, 2025.
Authorities say she used her social media accounts to support Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and even urged Pakistan's Army chief to invade India during Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror groups in Pakistan earlier this year.
Ansari's online activities, links to other accused under scanner
According to investigators, Ansari managed two Facebook pages and an Instagram account with about 10,000 followers, sharing AQIS propaganda and videos of radical preachers calling for violence against Indian institutions.
She's linked to one of the four others arrested across states for similar activity.
All five face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for spreading extremist content—highlighting just how real the risks of online radicalization are today.