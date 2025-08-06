Explainer: Why Rahul Gandhi is often in legal trouble India Aug 06, 2025

Rahul Gandhi is caught up in several defamation cases across India, mostly for things he's said at rallies and events.

Lately, the Supreme Court paused a criminal case against him over comments made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, giving him a bit of breathing room.

He also got bail from a Jharkhand court for remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah back in 2018.

All this just shows how his bold statements keep landing him in legal trouble.