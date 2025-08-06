Explainer: Why Rahul Gandhi is often in legal trouble
Rahul Gandhi is caught up in several defamation cases across India, mostly for things he's said at rallies and events.
Lately, the Supreme Court paused a criminal case against him over comments made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, giving him a bit of breathing room.
He also got bail from a Jharkhand court for remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah back in 2018.
All this just shows how his bold statements keep landing him in legal trouble.
A look at his major defamation cases
Some major cases include one from January 2023, where Satyaki Savarkar sued Gandhi in Pune for allegedly misrepresenting freedom fighter Savarkar's role in riots—something Savarkar's family strongly denied.
Then there's the famous "Modi surname" comment at a 2019 rally, which actually led to his conviction (the Supreme Court later put that on hold).
Plus, another case from Ahmedabad accuses him of calling Amit Shah a "murder accused" during another rally.
Basically, Gandhi's words keep sparking legal battles wherever he goes.