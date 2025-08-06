Next Article
Missing Meghalaya officer's body found after 3 days
Teseng M Sangma, an agriculture officer from South West Garo Hills, was found dead on Wednesday after going missing for three days.
He was swept away by strong river currents during a family outing at Ganol River near Tura, and his body was discovered downstream near Pelga waterfalls.
Superintendent Sangma thanked everyone involved in the rescue operation
The search brought together disaster response teams, police, firefighters, and local volunteers who worked non-stop despite tough conditions.
Superintendent Abraham T Sangma thanked everyone for their dedication, saying the community's unity and support were truly commendable during this difficult time.