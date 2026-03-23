Delhi gets brief rain; heatwave, storms in store across India
What's the story
Delhi started its day with a pleasant morning and light rain in several areas on Monday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a temperature rise in the coming days, with maximum temperatures likely to increase by 5-7 degrees Celsius over the next four days. Currently, Safdarjung records a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius.
Weather alert
Intense weather activity in northeastern states
The northeastern states of India are likely to witness intense weather activity in the next few days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50km/h. The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall on March 24 could lead to localized flooding and waterlogging in urban areas.
Weather forecast
Isolated thunderstorms expected in central and southern India
Central and southern India are also likely to witness isolated thunderstorms. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, and parts of Andhra Pradesh will see such weather conditions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience repeated thunderstorm activities till March 24. In Maharashtra, interior regions will continue witnessing thunderstorms till March 25.
Weather warning
Hailstorms likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness hailstorms on March 24. The IMD has warned that the combination of hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds makes this period volatile for these regions. Northwest India is also set for a spike in temperatures over the next few days, with daytime temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh likely to rise by up to 7 degrees Celsius.
Safety measures
IMD issues advisory for extreme weather conditions
The IMD has advised people to stay updated about the weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel. In rain-affected areas, waterlogging and traffic congestion are major concerns. Hilly regions should be on high alert for landslides due to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms could also pose risks to temporary structures, trees, and electricity wires due to strong winds and lightning.