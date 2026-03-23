Delhi gets brief rain; heatwave, storms in store across India

Delhi started its day with a pleasant morning and light rain in several areas on Monday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a temperature rise in the coming days, with maximum temperatures likely to increase by 5-7 degrees Celsius over the next four days. Currently, Safdarjung records a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather alert Intense weather activity in northeastern states The northeastern states of India are likely to witness intense weather activity in the next few days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50km/h. The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall on March 24 could lead to localized flooding and waterlogging in urban areas.

Weather forecast Isolated thunderstorms expected in central and southern India Central and southern India are also likely to witness isolated thunderstorms. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, and parts of Andhra Pradesh will see such weather conditions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience repeated thunderstorm activities till March 24. In Maharashtra, interior regions will continue witnessing thunderstorms till March 25.

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Weather warning Hailstorms likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness hailstorms on March 24. The IMD has warned that the combination of hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds makes this period volatile for these regions. Northwest India is also set for a spike in temperatures over the next few days, with daytime temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh likely to rise by up to 7 degrees Celsius.

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