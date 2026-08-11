Delhi gives 140,000 bicycles to 9th-grade girls under Vidya Vahini
India
The Delhi government is rolling out bicycles to 140,000 ninth-grade girls this year through the Vidya Vahini scheme.
At a recent event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed over bikes to students and shared, "May every daughter ride further, dream bigger and shine brighter," a nod to supporting girls' ambitions across the city.
Ashish Sood highlights safety and attendance
This isn't just about new wheels, Education Minister Ashish Sood explained that the goal is to make getting to school safer and easier for girls.
By tackling transport hassles, the scheme hopes more girls can attend regularly and stay in school without worrying about long commutes.