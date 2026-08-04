Delhi government and Dakshana Foundation offer free JEE NEET coaching
India
Good news if you're in Class 12 science at a Delhi government or aided school, there's now a free, fully residential coaching program to help you prep for JEE and NEET.
This initiative is focused on students who are strong academically but need financial support, and it's being run with the Dakshana Foundation in Pune.
Clear JSDT in December 2026
To get in, you'll need to clear the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) happening in December 2026.
If selected, you'll spend a year at the Dakshana Valley campus near Pune with all your coaching, accommodation, and meals completely covered.
Schools will keep you posted about how to apply and test dates, so stay tuned if this sounds like your thing!