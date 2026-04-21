Delhi government and private schools told to start 'water bell'
With Delhi bracing for a likely heatwave, Delhi government schools, aided schools and private unaided recognized schools have been told to start a "water bell": basically, an alarm every 45 to 60 minutes reminding students to drink water and stay hydrated.
The move comes after the India Meteorological Department warned of a likely heatwave and adverse weather conditions.
Schools ensure cool water, buddy system
Schools will now hold assemblies indoors or in the shade, make sure everyone has access to cool drinking water, and encourage students to look out for each other through a new "buddy system."
Teachers will share tips with families on staying cool, like wearing light clothes and keeping clean, and each school has to pick a teacher in charge of these steps.
Schools need to report back on their efforts by May 2.