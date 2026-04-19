Delhi government announces plans for 18 flyovers underpasses elevated corridors
Delhi's about to get a major traffic upgrade: the government just announced plans for 18 new flyovers, underpasses, and elevated corridors across the city.
Public Works Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh says this move follows a detailed study of 156km of busy roads: think ITO, Old Delhi railway station, and near IGI Airport.
The main aim is simple: smoother commutes and less pollution.
Delhi upgrades target 11 major junctions
The upgrades will focus on 11 major spots like the NSG junction (where a Y-shaped flyover is planned), Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk, and parts of Ring Road that connect key city areas.
More projects are being considered for places like Deshbandhu Gupta Road and Shadipur intersection.
It's all part of a bigger plan to finally make getting around Delhi less stressful for everyone.