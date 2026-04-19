Delhi government announces plans for 18 flyovers underpasses elevated corridors

Delhi upgrades target 11 major junctions

The upgrades will focus on 11 major spots like the NSG junction (where a Y-shaped flyover is planned), Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk, and parts of Ring Road that connect key city areas.

More projects are being considered for places like Deshbandhu Gupta Road and Shadipur intersection.

It's all part of a bigger plan to finally make getting around Delhi less stressful for everyone.