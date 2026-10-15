Delhi government approves ₹1,000cr boost to kickstart industrial growth
India
Delhi's government just approved a massive ₹1,000 crore boost over the next five financial years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, to kickstart industrial growth.
The new Industrial Policy 2026 promises big incentives, like up to ₹100 crore for large hospitals, and is especially focused on sectors like health care.
Delhi boosts support for women entrepreneurs
There's a strong push to help women entrepreneurs, with higher funding caps (₹12 crore for health care, ₹60 crore for women-led GCCs), plus special aid for new women-led warehouses.
MSMEs can also get 25% support to upgrade their tech.
And with the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal, getting approvals and starting up in the city should be a lot easier, and greener, with perks for energy-efficient projects too.