Delhi government bans liquor sales on 3 major holidays
India
Heads up, Delhi!
The government just announced that liquor sales are banned at most licensed establishments on three big holidays: Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali (November 8), and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24).
This move comes straight from the excise department's order dated September 24, so if you were planning to stock up, now you know.
Delhi's licensed outlets must close
Pretty much every licensed spot (wholesale shops, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, clubs) has to stay shut on these dates.
They're also required to put up clear notices about the closures.
There's no compensation for lost business during these dry days.
The exception? Hotels with certain licenses (L-15/L-15F) can still serve their in-house guests.
Everyone else needs to follow the rules or risk trouble.