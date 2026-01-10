Next Article
Delhi government boosts budget for cleaner, better city living
India
Delhi just got a major budget upgrade—more money is going into fighting pollution, fixing roads, and making the city more livable.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's team has set aside extra funds for road repairs, cleaning up the Yamuna, and renovating 400km of roads by March and another 600km by the end of the year.
More support for waste management, education, and public services
The new budget also means better waste management with ₹1,031 crore added for cleaner streets.
Education funding is up to ₹20,702 crore, and households can now get free electricity for up to 200 units.
Plus, big projects like Metro expansion and improved public transport are getting continued support—all aimed at building a greener and more sustainable Delhi.