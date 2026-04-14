Delhi government explores deposit return scheme to curb plastic pollution
India
Delhi has a new idea to fight plastic pollution: the government is exploring a deposit return scheme (DRS).
Basically, you would pay a small deposit when you buy plastic products and you would get that money back when you return the used items at special collection points.
It is all about making recycling easier and giving people a reason not to litter.
Monthlong deadline set for Delhi DRS
Inspired by similar programs in places like Goa, officials have one month to design how this will actually work in Delhi: think who is responsible, how the money flows, and where you would drop off your plastics.
The hope is that with everyone pitching in, we will see cleaner streets, better recycling rates, and maybe even lower waste management costs for the city.