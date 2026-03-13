Delhi government may stop free electricity for locked homes

The fiscal burden of the scheme has risen steadily

If this change happens, households with zero usage for extended periods would lose the subsidy until they start using power again, helping Delhi cut down on wasted spending.

Free electricity has been a huge relief for most people in the city: In March 2025, around 44.5 lakh households were in the zero-bill category, while monthly averages ranged from about 27.3 lakh in 2024 to nearly 29 lakh in 2025.

The 2025-26 Delhi budget allocated ₹3,600 crore for power subsidies, and officials are looking to make things more efficient without scrapping support for those who actually need it.