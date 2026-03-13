Delhi government may stop free electricity for locked homes
The Delhi government is thinking about stopping free electricity for around 400,000 households that haven't used any power for months, mostly because the homes are locked up.
Right now, these "dormant" homes get zero bills, but the government still pays fixed charges, costing ₹50 to ₹60 crore each year.
This rethink comes after a financial review flagged by auditors.
The fiscal burden of the scheme has risen steadily
If this change happens, households with zero usage for extended periods would lose the subsidy until they start using power again, helping Delhi cut down on wasted spending.
Free electricity has been a huge relief for most people in the city: In March 2025, around 44.5 lakh households were in the zero-bill category, while monthly averages ranged from about 27.3 lakh in 2024 to nearly 29 lakh in 2025.
The 2025-26 Delhi budget allocated ₹3,600 crore for power subsidies, and officials are looking to make things more efficient without scrapping support for those who actually need it.