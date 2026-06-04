Delhi government offers ₹10L and ₹5L after Malviya Nagar fire India Jun 04, 2026

After the Malviya Nagar fire on June 3, which claimed 21 lives and injured 25 (including foreigners), the Delhi government is stepping in with financial help.

Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹10 lakh each, and those seriously hurt will get ₹5 lakh.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Saket Hospital, making sure victims are getting proper care and support.