Delhi government offers ₹10L and ₹5L after Malviya Nagar fire
India
After the Malviya Nagar fire on June 3, which claimed 21 lives and injured 25 (including foreigners), the Delhi government is stepping in with financial help.
Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹10 lakh each, and those seriously hurt will get ₹5 lakh.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Saket Hospital, making sure victims are getting proper care and support.
Max Saket Hospital treating 17 patients
17 injured people are being treated at Max Saket Hospital, with seven still on ventilators.
The government is arranging for the bodies to be sent home and covering medical bills for the injured.
BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay shared that patients are steadily improving, and recovery remains a top priority for everyone involved.