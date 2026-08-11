Delhi government schools launch 6-day lunch menu with idli-sambar
Delhi government schools are switching up their lunch menu: get ready for idli-sambar, plus other tasty and nutritious meals like poori with black chana gravy and rice with chhole.
The new six-day menu aims to give students a healthier boost, according to an official order issued on Monday, August 10, 2026.
Idli-sambar in Delhi schools August 24
Idli-sambar will start showing up in school lunches by August 24.
Old options like ragi halwa and vegetable dalia are out, replaced by wheat flour and chana masala, and jowar and bajra to keep things nutritious.
Agencies serving the food have to stick closely to safety rules, and officials will be checking in regularly, so they are required to follow PM-POSHAN nutritional norms, FSSAI food safety and hygiene standards, food safety protocols, and Directorate-prescribed quality parameters.