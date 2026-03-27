Delhi government to give free bicycles to schoolgirls India Mar 27, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed out bicycles to girls in Shalimar Bagh this week, aiming to make their daily trips to school a lot easier.

This move is part of a ₹90 crore budget plan that will provide free bikes to about 1.3 lakh class nine girls across the city.

Gupta pointed out how tough commutes can be for many students and said these bikes should help lighten that load.