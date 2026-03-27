Delhi government to give free bicycles to schoolgirls
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed out bicycles to girls in Shalimar Bagh this week, aiming to make their daily trips to school a lot easier.
This move is part of a ₹90 crore budget plan that will provide free bikes to about 1.3 lakh class nine girls across the city.
Gupta pointed out how tough commutes can be for many students and said these bikes should help lighten that load.
Government will deposit money directly into girls' accounts
Gupta also announced the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, a new scheme where the government will deposit money directly into accounts of girls born in Delhi at key points during their education.
By the time they finish school, each girl could get up to ₹1.25 lakh.
Gupta said this is all about supporting girls' growth, safety, and future opportunities.