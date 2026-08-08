Delhi government plans 25% quota for locals in private institutions
What's the story
The Delhi government has approved a bill to create a legal framework for setting up private universities in the city. The Delhi Private Universities Bill was approved by the cabinet on Friday and will be presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly next week. The bill seeks to reserve 25% of seats for local students in every course offered by these private institutions.
Local focus
Bill aims to reverse trend of students leaving
The bill is aimed at giving Delhi students access to world-class educational opportunities within their city, reversing the trend of students leaving for higher education elsewhere.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "For decades, Delhi witnessed a strange paradox. The Capital of India became the destination for students preparing for higher education, but not for pursuing higher education itself."
Campus innovation
Vertical campuses encouraged to suit land constraints
The proposed framework also encourages vertical campuses to suit Delhi's land constraints.
It doesn't specify minimum land requirements but mandates sponsoring bodies to have legal possession of land for 30 years and provide adequate academic infrastructure like laboratories, libraries, digital resources and student facilities.
Additionally, it allows reputed foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in Delhi under University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.
Regulatory oversight
Proposed law in line with NEP 2020 guidelines
The draft bill proposes a Delhi Private Universities Regulatory Authority to monitor quality standards and governance.
It mandates universities to disclose the entire fee structure at admission time.
The proposed law also seeks to encourage multidisciplinary private universities and allows off-campus centers of Indian universities and multidisciplinary institutions, aligning with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.
Economic impact
Law also proposes merit-cum-means scholarships
The proposed law also proposes merit-cum-means scholarships for 25% of Delhi students, with full fee waivers for 5%, 50% fee concessions for 10%, and a 25% concession for the rest.
Admissions to these 25% seats will be governed by the existing reservation policy of the Delhi government.
The Delhi Higher Education Minister will function as the Visitor, with powers to seek information, order inspections and initiate measures against any violations.