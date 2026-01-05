Next Article
Delhi gym owner and family attacked; community shaken
India
A violent attack in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi left gym owner Rajesh Garg, his wife, and their son injured after they went to check a water leak at their gym.
The caretaker, Satish Yadav, and his associates allegedly assaulted the family—Garg's wife was reportedly molested and their son was stripped and beaten outside.
What happened next?
The whole attack was caught on CCTV, which police have now seized. Garg claims the conflict started over an attempt by Yadav to take over the gym.
Police arrested Yadav soon after the incident but are still searching for three other suspects.
The Garg family continues to push for justice as investigations continue.