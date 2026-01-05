Manipur woman stabs South Korean boyfriend to death 

A 47-year-old South Korean man, identified as Yuh Duck-Hee, was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner, Lunjeana Pamai, in their Greater Noida home on Sunday. The incident took place at ATS Pious Hideways - Society during a heated argument over alcohol consumption. "Yuh...assaulted the woman. In retaliation, the woman picked up a knife and stabbed him once in the chest, which punctured his heart," an officer said.

Aftermath Pamai flees scene, informs victim's driver After the incident, Pamai, who is from Manipur, reportedly informed Duck-Hee's driver about what had happened and asked him to call an ambulance for her partner. She then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. When the driver reached their residence, he found Pamai missing and Duck-Hee already dead.

Legal proceedings Police register murder case, launch investigation A case of murder has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Preliminary investigations revealed that Duck-Hee and Pamai had been living together for one and a half years after meeting at a party in Gurugram two years ago. Duck-Hee was a manager at a logistics company in Greater Noida and had been residing in India for the previous decade.