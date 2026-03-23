Delhi: Gym shot at after owner receives ₹2cr extortion
India
Late Thursday night (around 10pm on March 19, 2026) in Chhawla, Southwest Delhi, unknown attackers fired three bullets at the shutter of Urban Gym after owner Harish Kumar had closed up for the day.
Thankfully, no one was inside, but the bullets left holes in the shutter and shattered a glass door.
Case registered, probe underway
Just days before, Kumar had received a ₹2 crore extortion threat claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
He found the damage early next morning and quickly called police.
Investigators registered a case, collected evidence with crime and forensic teams, and are reviewing CCTV footage of suspicious individuals.
As of March 22, police are still working to catch those behind the attack.