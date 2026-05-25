Delhi Gymkhana Club asks Delhi High Court cancel eviction notice
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club is pushing back against a government order to leave its iconic 27.3-acre space in Lutyens's Delhi.
The club has asked the Delhi High Court to cancel the eviction notice, with a hearing set for May 26, 2026.
Government cites lease 'public purpose' clause
The government wants the club out by June 5, saying it needs the land for "public purpose," a clause from the original lease.
The club has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the directive.