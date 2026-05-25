Delhi Gymkhana Club committee suspended after 50L/cr irregularities found
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club is caught in a storm after a government inspection in 2022 uncovered ₹50 crore in financial irregularities, illegal appointments, and rule violations.
The club's top committee was suspended and a government panel stepped in to manage things.
Drone probe, Delhi Gymkhana ordered vacate
The controversy deepened when an unauthorized drone incident near the prime minister's residence (allegedly involving some club members) triggered police investigations.
Now, the government has ordered the club to vacate its historic 27.3-acre property by June 5, 2026 for security reasons.
Members are pushing back, raising concerns about unresolved corruption cases and lack of transparency as the club faces an uncertain future.