Delhi Gymkhana told to vacate 27,000 cr land leased 1,000/yr
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club, a 113-year-old hangout for the city's elite, has been told to leave its massive Lutyens's Delhi property by June 5, 2026.
The government says it's about national security since the club sits close to the prime minister's residence.
What really grabs attention is that this land, worth a jaw-dropping ₹27,000 crore, is leased for just ₹1,000 a year.
Members fight eviction, clubs face scrutiny
Club members are fighting the eviction in court, and now other famous clubs in cities like Mumbai and Chennai are being tracked too.
Public criticism of low rents and recent financial issues at Delhi Gymkhana have pushed authorities to act.
Club managers say these moves threaten their history and staff jobs, sparking bigger questions about fair land use across India.