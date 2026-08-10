Delhi H1N1 cases jump to 1,344 from 229, doctors warn
India
Delhi's H1N1 (swine flu) cases have shot up from 229 last year to 1,344 this year, a huge jump.
While most people bounce back just fine, doctors say the virus can be risky for vulnerable groups and are urging everyone to take basic precautions and get treated early if needed.
Delhi vulnerable residents urged vaccination
Older adults, pregnant women, young kids, diabetics, and those with heart or lung issues face higher risks of serious illness.
Antibiotics won't help (since H1N1 is a virus), but doctors might give antivirals for severe cases or people at risk.
Getting vaccinated is your best bet for protection, plus simple steps like washing hands often and staying home when sick can really help slow the spread.