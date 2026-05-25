Delhi had only 76 MRSMs operating while need exceeds 500 India May 25, 2026

Delhi's mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) are falling far short: only 76 were operating during much of the period examined, while the city actually needs more than 500.

This is a big deal since road dust is one of the main reasons for Delhi's air pollution, making up more than one-half of PM10 and more than one-third of PM2.5 in the air.