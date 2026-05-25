Delhi had only 76 MRSMs operating while need exceeds 500
India
Delhi's mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) are falling far short: only 76 were operating during much of the period examined, while the city actually needs more than 500.
This is a big deal since road dust is one of the main reasons for Delhi's air pollution, making up more than one-half of PM10 and more than one-third of PM2.5 in the air.
MCD MRSM deployment uneven across Delhi
Most MRSMs are run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, but their distribution is patchy: some areas get regular cleaning, while others barely see these machines at all.
Things get worse in summer when fewer machines are deployed, even though dust levels spike.
Plus, better-funded zones get cleaner streets, leaving less-funded areas struggling with more pollution.