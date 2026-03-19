Delhi HC gives Kejriwal, Sisodia more time in ED case
The Delhi High Court has given Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia extra time to reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which wants some harsh comments about its conduct removed from a trial court's order.
That order had cleared both leaders and 21 others of wrongdoing in the excise policy case.
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This isn't just about two politicians: it's a bigger debate on how much courts can criticize agencies like the ED, especially when those agencies weren't directly involved in the hearing.
The outcome could set new rules for future cases, especially those linked to money laundering or government policy decisions.
The next hearing is set for April 2, so this one's worth keeping an eye on if you care about how justice and investigations play out in India.