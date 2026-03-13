Delhi HC gives Lokpal 2-month extension in Mahua Moitra case
India
The Delhi High Court just gave the Lokpal two more months to decide if Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra should be prosecuted by the CBI over the cash-for-query scandal.
Earlier, the court scrapped a previous sanction because of procedural mistakes and made it clear: no more extensions after this.
Decision puts pressure on Lokpal to take independent call
This decision puts real pressure on the Lokpal to take an independent call based on evidence, after Moitra was accused of accepting money and gifts for raising questions in Parliament.
The CBI's investigation is waiting on this green light, which could impact both Moitra's political future and how seriously ethics violations are handled in Indian politics.