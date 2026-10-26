Delhi HC permits security checks of travelers with valid visas

The Delhi High Court has ruled that immigration officers are allowed to stop and question travelers, even if they have valid visas, for extra security checks.

This decision came after an Indian traveler with a valid German Business Schengen visa faced repeated questioning at Delhi airport.

The court pointed out that Section 3 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 empowers the Immigration officer to require the traveler to furnish such information as may be necessary and appropriate.