Delhi HC permits security checks of travelers with valid visas
The Delhi High Court has ruled that immigration officers are allowed to stop and question travelers, even if they have valid visas, for extra security checks.
This decision came after an Indian traveler with a valid German Business Schengen visa faced repeated questioning at Delhi airport.
The court pointed out that Section 3 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 empowers the Immigration officer to require the traveler to furnish such information as may be necessary and appropriate.
Visa annulled, German alert justified checks
The traveler's earlier visa had been annulled, and a German embassy alert was still active, so officials were being extra careful.
The court said these checks might be inconvenient but don't actually block anyone from traveling.
It also noted the petitioner's challenge to repeated scrutiny, saying the additional verification was not arbitrary and that the petitioner was not prevented from traveling abroad.