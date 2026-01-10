Delhi HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers: Essential or luxury?
The Delhi High Court is deciding if charging 18% GST on air purifiers makes sense, especially with Delhi's air quality struggles.
The big question: are these devices a health essential or just a luxury?
The court is weighing whether the tax is fair and looking at both legal and health angles.
What's at stake—and what could change
The government says GST rates are policy decisions, but some experts argue that when taxes affect basic rights—like the right to clean air—they deserve a closer look.
If air purifiers get reclassified as medical devices, it might not automatically lower the tax, but it could push the GST Council to rethink how these products fit into public health needs.
For now, everyone's watching to see if this case sparks bigger changes in how we tax things that help us breathe easier.