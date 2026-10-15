Delhi HC refuses to fast track journalist protection plea
The Delhi High Court has decided not to fast-track a journalist's plea for protection after ACP Vivek Bhagat accused her of making casteist remarks during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3, 2026.
Even though the journalist's lawyer said the journalist sought protection from coercive action, the court set the next hearing for October 16 instead of an earlier date.
Vivek Bhagat and journalist trade allegations
It's gotten complicated: Bhagat claims the journalist insulted his caste and tried to block him from doing his job, while also posting defamation online with members of Cockroach Janta Party.
The journalist, in turn, has accused Bhagat of sexual assault, an allegation now under police investigation.
This case is shining a light on bigger issues like caste bias and workplace harassment within law enforcement.