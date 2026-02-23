Delhi HC says housework is real work, rules on maintenance
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: running a home and raising kids isn't "idle" work—it's real, valuable labor.
In a recent case, the court sided with a wife who'd been denied maintenance after her husband left for his job abroad, saying her unpaid efforts at home actually enabled his career.
The ruling throws out old stereotypes and recognizes that managing family life is serious work.
Court calls for more mediation instead of ugly court fights
This decision is a big deal for anyone who's ever felt invisible doing housework or caregiving.
The court didn't just look at paychecks—it checked the husband's actual income (which was substantial) and said only legal deductions count when figuring out fair support.
Plus, the Court called for more mediation instead of ugly court fights, reminding everyone that family isn't just about money—it's about respect and teamwork too.