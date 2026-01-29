Delhi HC says remarried widows can keep family pension
The Delhi High Court just ruled that if a childless widow remarries, she can still get her late spouse's family pension—as long as her own income isn't above the set limit.
This decision came after the parents of a CRPF constable, who died on duty, tried to claim his pension for themselves and argued that their daughter-in-law's remarriage should cut her off.
Why this matters
The court made it clear: family pensions aren't inheritances you fight over—they're legal entitlements meant to support dependents.
The judges said rules matter more than personal feelings here and pointed out that these pensions help widows stay financially secure and encourage them not to put their lives on hold after losing a spouse.
Big win for paramilitary widows
This sets an important example for paramilitary widows across India.
It protects their right to financial support even if they choose to remarry, provided their independent income remains below the prescribed limit, making sure they aren't left vulnerable just because they want to move forward with their lives.