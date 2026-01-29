Delhi HC says remarried widows can keep family pension India Jan 29, 2026

The Delhi High Court just ruled that if a childless widow remarries, she can still get her late spouse's family pension—as long as her own income isn't above the set limit.

This decision came after the parents of a CRPF constable, who died on duty, tried to claim his pension for themselves and argued that their daughter-in-law's remarriage should cut her off.