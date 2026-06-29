Delhi HC stays exit orders for women IAF SSC officers
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on the exit orders for women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Indian Air Force.
These officers challenged their denial of Permanent Commission (PC), arguing that their sudden release went against a Supreme Court order meant to protect their right to appeal.
For now, they will stay in service while the court takes a closer look.
Officers allege court holiday exit orders
The officers say their release orders were pushed through during court holidays, making it tough to get help in time and hurting their shot at justice.
They're also questioning how fairly the Air Force's 2019 policy treats women SSC officers, pointing out that some waited a decade (10 years) just to be considered for PC, only to be turned down.
The next hearing is set for July 1, 2026.