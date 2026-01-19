Delhi HC to decide on Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao case India Jan 19, 2026

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in custody since April 13, 2018, in connection with multiple cases including the rape of a minor and the Unnao custodial death, is waiting to hear if he'll get bail in the Unnao custodial death case.

The Delhi High Court was scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 2:30pm.

Sengar was convicted and sentenced in 2018 in the rape case, with convictions under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.