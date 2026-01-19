Delhi HC to decide on Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao case
Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in custody since April 13, 2018, in connection with multiple cases including the rape of a minor and the Unnao custodial death, is waiting to hear if he'll get bail in the Unnao custodial death case.
The Delhi High Court was scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 2:30pm.
Sengar was convicted and sentenced in 2018 in the rape case, with convictions under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.
What happened in the custodial death case?
Sengar was also convicted for his role in the death of the victim's father, Surendra, who died from injuries after being assaulted by Sengar and his aides while on his way to court in April 2018.
The Tis Hazari Court sentenced Sengar to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹10 lakh.
He's been appealing both convictions, but so far remains behind bars.