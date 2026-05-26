Delhi heat wave pushes power and water systems to limits
Delhi is sweating it out as a brutal heat wave sends temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius, pushing the city's power and water systems to their limits.
On May 20, electricity demand hit a record high, leading to transformer overloads and outages in neighborhoods like Rohini and Hauz Khas.
While blackout-level crises have been avoided thanks to interstate power deals and renewables, many residents are still dealing with patchy electricity and inconsistent water supply.
Delhi government launches summer action plan
To tackle the chaos, Delhi's government rolled out its Summer Action Plan 2026: think more GPS-tracked water tankers, extra tube wells, emergency water centers, and daily checks for clean drinking water.
They're also using AI to better predict power needs.
Still, officials warn June could be even tougher on the city's stretched infrastructure.
For now, everyone's being urged to reduce unnecessary electricity consumption during peak hours.