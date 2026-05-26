Delhi heat wave pushes power and water systems to limits India May 26, 2026

Delhi is sweating it out as a brutal heat wave sends temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius, pushing the city's power and water systems to their limits.

On May 20, electricity demand hit a record high, leading to transformer overloads and outages in neighborhoods like Rohini and Hauz Khas.

While blackout-level crises have been avoided thanks to interstate power deals and renewables, many residents are still dealing with patchy electricity and inconsistent water supply.